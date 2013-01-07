Amber Rose Celebrates Her Baby Shower

It was one bright baby shower for Amber Rose, who celebrated the upcoming birth of her first child on Sunday.

“We had a good ol down home baby shower today. No papz, no booshiness just fun, friends, family, food and good times,” Rose, who’s expecting a baby boy in February, Tweeted before sharing a few photos.

Joined by her fiancé Wiz Khalifa and wearing a rainbow keyboard-print dress by Jeremy Scott, the model opened gifts before donning a ribbon hat put together by pals.

“He’s just a genuine sweet guy. And that’s what made me fall in love with him,” Rose, 29, recently said of her relationship with the rapper.

