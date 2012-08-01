Kelly Stables Celebrates Her Baby Shower
|
kelly-stables-3-300.jpg
Happy baby shower!
Kelly Stables, who’s set to welcome a baby boy with husband Kurt Patino on Sept. 18, celebrated her upcoming arrival on Sunday in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
The Exes star was joined by One Life to Live‘s Farah Fath, Two and a Half Men costar Jennifer Taylor, All My Children‘s Lee Meriwether, Alysia Reiner (wife of costar David Alan Basche) and Cacee Cobb (fiancée of costar Donald Faison) and more.
“Everyone here today has a special part in my heart and Kurt and I are so happy to share this new and exciting chapter of our lives with you,” Stables, 34, told guests as she opened presents for her little guy.
Tables at the event featured baby block and luggage centerpieces from Valize, while guests made their own onesies and enjoyed flourless cake pops and gourmet chocolates from Chef Stef Candy Co.
Friends and family took home gift bags — accented with “Welcome Baby Patino” tags from Mabel’s Labels — that included reusable snack bags from Itzy Ritzy and more.
Kelly currently stars as Eden on The Exes, airing Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m. on TV Land.