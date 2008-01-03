Reviews Roundup: Baby shower presents that will comfort and soothe baby

Sometimes finding the perfect gift to give at a Baby Shower might seem impossible. But it doesn’t have to be. If your goal is to find something that will wrap baby in comfort and warmth, these are great picks to consider.

Mio Piccolo luxury blankets this is a good idea for Grandparents or others with a larger budget in mind. Parents adore receiving an indulgent gift they would feel too guilty to buy for themselves. These plush and comfy blankets are handmade to order, cost approximately $120 and measure 28×30. Right now Libellulacreations.com has them for 25% off on their site, that’s a savings of $30, making the price $90.

Robeez are a great idea for the budget-conscious. These soft leather booties are a baby staple, and there are plenty of adorable gender-neutral styles. Every parent will ooh and aah when looking at the tiny pair, and the Robeez are always remembered long after as a thoughtful and practical gift.