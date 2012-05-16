Molly Sims Celebrates Her Baby Shower

"Based on all of the overwhelming love and support I felt from my friends and family at the shower, this is going to be one very adored baby," Sims wrote in a post on MollySims.com.

Molly Sims‘s son isn’t due for another month, but after her shower, the mom-to-be is already feeling inundated with affection for her little one.

The baby, which Sims recently revealed is a boy, will be the first child for the model-actress and her husband, Scott Stuber.

Sims also shared a photo of herself, holding up baby pictures of her and her husband.



Saying she “didn’t want to torture people with shower games” at the celebration, Sims, 38, instead planned other activities, including asking guests to write letters to her son at designated ages, which will be given to him annually.

“He will get to open one on each birthday for almost 50 years!” according to Sims.

The shower also featured a scented oil station, where guests combined their favorite fragrances to create a perfume for Sims to use in her hospital room when she gives birth.

In addition, guests were asked to bring trinkets symbolizing important aspects of womanhood or motherhood, which will be strung into a necklace that Sims can wear with her to the hospital.