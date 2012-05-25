Inside Kristin Cavallari's Baby Shower Gift Bags
kristin-cavallari-2-300.jpg
Reality star Kristin Cavallari celebrated the upcoming arrival of her baby boy with a fun and festive baby shower in L.A. on May 19.
While the 25-year-old mama-to-be received plenty of adorable essentials for her little one, guests left with some special presents of their own.
After indulgent manicures and pedicures, attendees like former The Hills co-stars Stephanie Pratt and Heidi Montag left with Le bébé Coo’s decadent skincare gift bags for babes of all ages, including the deliciously scented, natural Color-Enhancing Tear-Free Shampoo ($22), Massage Oil ($26), Baby Lipstick ($16), zinc-infused Diaper Ointment ($16), Leave-In Conditioner ($18), Nourishing Lotion ($26) and lavender Bedtime Wash ($22). Sweet!
To check out the entire collection, visit lebebecoo.com.
— Brooke Showell