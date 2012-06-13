Inside Kayte Grammer's Rooftop Baby Shower

On Tuesday actor Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte celebrated the upcoming July arrival of their twins with a summer soiree overlooking Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood.

A toast to double the trouble!

Hosted by Grammer’s Boss costars including Sanaa Lathan, Hannah Ware and Kathleen Robertson, the parents-to-be mingled with close family and friends at Raffaello Hotel‘s new rooftop lounge, Drumbar.

As guests sipped on La Marca Prosecco throughout the evening, the expectant mama was treated to her very own namesake mocktail, Kayte’s Honey, created by the hot spot’s Benjamin Newby.

Image zoom

Surrounded by breathtaking views of Lake Michigan, the entire group partook in a variety of fun baby shower games to celebrate the couple’s future additions. Votives and napkins custom-designed by ForYourParty.com added to the atmosphere.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting these new arrivals,” Grammer, 57, told PEOPLE in January. “[Kayte is] one of the most loving, amazing, warm human beings I’ve ever met. She’s an amazing person and I think she’ll blow [the kids] away.”

Making a last-minute appearance at the intimate get-together was Glee‘s Jonathan Groff, who will appear alongside Grammer on the second season of Boss, premiering Aug. 17 on STARZ.