Jaime Ray Newman Celebrates Her Baby Shower

"It was incredibly fun and also very emotional for us," the actress tells PEOPLE of the special occasion.

April Belle Photos

Celebrating the upcoming August arrival of her daughter was anything but a typical baby shower for Jaime Ray Newman.

The actress’ husband Guy Nattiv was also showered with lots of love!

Hosted by Daddy Scrubs, the summer soirée took place over the weekend on a West Hollywood rooftop, where guests — including newlywed Lindsay Price and fellow mama-to-be Jaime King sipped on Dama Mama margaritas while mingling with Newman, who swathed her baby belly in a blue paisley dress from A Pea in the Pod.

“It was incredibly fun and also very emotional for us,” the actress, who most recently starred on Red Widow, tells PEOPLE of the special occasion. “We had guests travel from all over the country to be here and we are so excited to celebrate together.”



In between indulging in Mexican cuisine catered by Sky’s Gourmet Tacos and splurging on sweet treats from Sprinkles Cupcakes and baby-themed vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosted cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery, guests showed off their silly sides by posing in PhotoBoothPro.com‘s Instagram Photo Booth.

Alicia Bailey / a+b photography

While the women enjoyed pampering courtesy Nail Garden — going home with goodie bags that included polishes from their new Minnie Mouse collection — the future father was doted on at the party’s daddy station.

“I had never been to a baby shower before and was overwhelmed with all the love and support we got from our family and friends,” Nattiv says, joking he is hoping to “import the tradition” to his native country of Israel.

“I’m in baby heaven and can’t wait for the baby to be settled into her beautiful nursery,” Newman, who received Little Castle’s Valente Glider from Nomi Kids in Beverly Hills, says.

Alicia Bailey / a+b photography