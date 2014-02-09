Gwen Stefani Celebrates Her Baby Shower

The singer received the royal treatment during her baby shower on Saturday.

What a sweet escape!

Not only will Gwen Stefani be the queen of her castle when she welcomes her third son with husband Gavin Rossdale, but the mom-to-be received the royal treatment during her baby shower on Saturday.

The black, silver and cream color theme bash, which was designed by celebrity event planner Sharon Sacks and hosted by Shelli Azoff, was held in the Wolfgang Puck dining room at the Hotel Bel Air, where family and friends including Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe and Chelsea Handler, joined the singer to celebrate the pending arrival of her baby boy.

“Baby shower!! Can’t believe [I’m pregnant] thank [you] Shelli Azoff for a beautiful #girlyday = blessed,” Stefani, 44, captioned a photo that gave fans a glimpse at the treat table.

In between noshing on blue frosted donuts and a decadent cake — which “was a pea in the pod, literally,” a source tells PEOPLE. “There was a baby coming out of the pod” — Stefani was gifted with a basket full of goodies and The Honest Company’s rock star organic diaper cake from Jessica Alba.

“She had tons of items picked out and put in a huge 3Sprouts dinosaur basket from Bel Bambini. She filled it with practical items,” a source tells PEOPLE.

To round out the series of snapshots she shared from her weekend festivities, Stefani snapped a stunning selfie (complete with her signature red pouty lips!). “#babyshowertime #gettingclosenow,” she writes.

— Anya Leon

