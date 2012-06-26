Alisan Porter Celebrates Her Baby Shower
First came the wedding — and now it’s time for baby!
Curly Sue star Alisan Porter is all grown up and celebrated the impending birth of her first child, a son, with a baby shower Saturday in Agoura Hills, Calif.
“It was a perfect day,” Porter, 31, tells PEOPLE. “I couldn’t have imagined anything more beautiful. There was so much love and I can’t wait for everyone to share it with our son!”
alisan-porter-440.jpg
Thrown by her younger sister Jordana Weiner and mom Laura Weiner, some 50 guests joined Porter at the low-key backyard bash. Sipping on lemonade, feasting on Mexican fare from a taco truck and enjoying sweet treats like banana pudding and graham cracker cupcakes, made by her sister — an aspiring chef — guests later gathered to watch a homemade video questionnaire featuring the couple and their differing takes on child-rearing.
Craft stations were set up throughout the home where friends could create colorful squares for a baby quilt and write notes of advice that baby-to-be Mason (yes, she’s already named him!) could later read.
alisan-porter-2-300.jpg
To round out the shower, friends and family gathered in the back yard for a special baby blessing. Surrounded by a drum circle, guests showered the future parents with rose petals and sent messages of love to little Mason.
Porter, a singer-songwriter and actress — best known as the star of 1991’s Curly Sue, directed by the late John Hughes — is due in July. She married husband Brian Autenrieth, 34, in March in an intimate ceremony at a historic ranch nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains.
alisan-porter-2-440.jpg
— Jennifer Garcia