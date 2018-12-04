Baby Shark Takes a Bite Out of Holiday Gifting as Toys Sell Out on Amazon

Parents everywhere have decided that they haven’t heard the “Baby Shark” song enough.

The popular Pinkfong tune inspired a line of plush playthings by WowWee, which the toy company was originally selling on Amazon at $17 for the singing baby, mommy or daddy shark doll and $8 for the song-cube variety, according to Good Housekeeping.

For those who have been consciously avoiding the earworm, Pinkfong’s video of kids dancing and singing along to the catchy song has been viewed over 2 billion times on YouTube.

And WowWee announced Saturday — just three days ago — that they would be selling their toys exclusively on Amazon, but both varieties have already completely sold out.

Child with WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Dolls Amazon

WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Doll Amazon

There is hope for dedicated parents, though. The toys are still available through Amazon, albeit through a third-party seller — at an astounding markup, to be pre-ordered for a Dec. 15 release.

The Baby Shark and Daddy Shark dolls are going for $80 with free shipping, while Mommy Shark is $75. The song cubes are a bit cheaper from the same seller, at $50 for Baby, Daddy and Mommy with free shipping.

Child with WowWee Pinkfong Baby Shark Official Song Dolls Amazon

If you don’t want to wait, eBay has a large selection of similar toys available for purchase and bidding, going for various prices (but be careful — many are not WowWee’s official version).

For the flexible shopper, there’s always the Pinkfong Baby Shark Sound Book, which retails for $20 on Amazon and is Prime eligible.