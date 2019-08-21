'Baby Shark' Inspires a Line of Colorful Custom Shoes for Babies and Kids — Where to Buy

Baby Shark has graduated from fins to feet!

The popular preschool tune has inspired a line of Vans footwear for kids, cleverly designed after the undersea characters in the song and coming in a variety of colors and styles.

Available now from the Etsy shop 818 Vinyl Creations, the kicks are offered in slip-on and lace-up versions for $65 and up, for babies all the way up to youth sizes.

Parents can choose from almost a dozen different patterns in colors like yellow, pink and blue, featuring single sharks or the entire extended shark family: Baby, Mommy, Daddy, Grandma and Grandpa Shark.

Image zoom "Baby Shark" shoes 818 Vinyl Creations/Etsy

Image zoom "Baby Shark" shoes 818 Vinyl Creations/Etsy

A video accompaniment for the aquatic-themed earworm for kids was uploaded to YouTube in June 2016 by Pinkfong, an educational brand from South Korea.

The 2-minute “Baby Shark” clip sees a little boy and girl singing and dancing along to repetitive-sounding lyrics while they tell the story of a family of sharks — a baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa — who hunt and avoid danger together.

“Baby Shark” has since inspired a bevy of toys, games and more, and even swam onto the Billboard Hot 100 this past January, debuting at No. 32. The video has been viewed on YouTube over 3 billion times.

In June, Nickelodeon announced an animated “Baby Shark” TV series in the works, aimed at preschoolers and created in conjunction with Pinkfong’s global entertainment company, SmartStudy.

Image zoom "Baby Shark" Pinkfong

And as if the upcoming series and infectious song itself weren’t enough, “Baby Shark” will be hitting the road this fall for Baby Shark Live! — a fully immersive, “one-of-a-kind” musical experience from Pinkfong and Round Room Live that could be the perfect opportunity for kids to wear their “Baby Shark” shoes.

Concertgoers of all ages can expect to hear Baby Shark and his friend, the young fox Pinkfong, as they sing and dance along to their signature hit as well as a handful of other new and classic songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.”

“We are really excited to be partnering with Pinkfong to bring a live version of their viral sensation ‘Baby Shark’ throughout the U.S. and Canada,” Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live and lead producer and promoter for the live tour, said in a statement. “Baby Shark Live! is a world-class children’s brand that transfers naturally to the live stage, and we can’t wait to delight fans with this fun and engaging concert experience.”

A full tour schedule is available on babysharklive.com, and you can snag your seats now at ticketmaster.com.