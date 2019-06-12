'Baby Shark' Is Set to Hit the Road with 100-Date North American Live Show

Can’t get enough of “Baby Shark,” the delightfully catchy global children’s song-and-dance phenomenon racking up millions of views on YouTube? Well doo doo doo doo doo doo we have good news for you!

Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the tune, has teamed up with Round Room Live to bring “Baby Shark” to 100 U.S. and Canadian cities this fall for Baby Shark Live! — a new, fully immersive, “one-of-a-kind” musical experience.

Concertgoers of all ages can expect to hear Baby Shark and his friend, the young fox Pinkfong, as they sing and dance along to their signature hit as well as a handful of other new and classic songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.”

“We are really excited to be partnering with Pinkfong to bring a live version of their viral sensation ‘Baby Shark’ throughout the U.S. and Canada,” Stephen Shaw, co-president of Round Room Live and lead producer and promoter for the live tour, said in a statement. “Baby Shark Live! is a world-class children’s brand that transfers naturally to the live stage, and we can’t wait to delight fans with this fun and engaging concert experience.”

A full tour schedule will be announced on July 9. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available, and fans can sign up on babysharklive.com to get the scoop about on-sale dates.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Baby Shark Live!

RELATED: Watch This Drag Queen Delight a Toddler by Performing “Baby Shark” at Brunch Show

Pinkfong first uploaded their video accompaniment for the aquatic-themed earworm to YouTube in June 2016.

The 2-minute infectious clip sees a little boy and girl singing and dancing along to repetitive-sounding lyrics while they tell the story of a family of sharks — a baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa — who hunt and avoid danger together.

“Baby Shark” has since inspired a bevy of toys, games and more, and even swam onto the Billboard Hot 100 this past January, debuting at No. 32. The video has been viewed on YouTube almost 3 billion times.

Image zoom "Baby Shark"

RELATED VIDEO: “Baby Shark” Has Officially Hit the Billboard Hot 100 — See Its Surprising Rank







Earlier this month, Pinkfong’s global entertainment company, SmartStudy, and Nickelodeon announced that they are leveraging the popular children’s tune to create an animated series aimed at preschoolers.

“Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world,” said president of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, Pam Kaufman, in a statement.

SmartStudy’s CEO Min Seok Kim added in the press release that their company is “really excited to be partnering with Nickelodeon to co-produce our first television series about Baby Shark and look forward to bringing our characters from the screen into the real world.”