'Baby Shark' Becomes First Video in History to Reach 10 Billion Views on YouTube
Baby Shark, the aquatic-themed earworm obsessed over by toddlers and preschoolers alike, has hit a new milestone.
The Pinkfong-helmed hit song is the most-viewed video on YouTube and the only video on the social media platform to reach 10 billion views.
"Baby Shark" shattered its previous record of 7.04 billion views, which was set in November 2020 when the video surpassed "Despacito," the Spanish-language song from Luis Fonsi, featuring reggaeton king Daddy Yankee.
"We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone," Min-seok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Co., said in a release. "It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world, and we can't wait to introduce Baby Shark's further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere."
The video was uploaded to YouTube in June 2016 by Pinkfong, an educational brand from South Korea.
The 2-minute infectious clip sees a little boy and girl singing and dancing along to repetitive-sounding lyrics while they tell the story of a family of sharks — a baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa — who hunt and avoid danger together.
"Baby Shark" has since inspired a bevy of toys, games and more, and even swam onto the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2019, debuting at No. 32.
Following the global success, Nickelodeon even teamed up with SmartStudy — the global entertainment company that owns Pinkfong, the original creators of the song — for an animated series, Baby Shark's Big Show, which premiered early 2021.