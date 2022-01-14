'Baby Shark' Becomes First Video in History to Reach 10 Billion Views on YouTube

The Pinkfong-helmed hit song is the most-viewed video on YouTube and the only video on the social media platform to reach 10 billion views.

"We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone," Min-seok Kim, CEO of The Pinkfong Co., said in a release. "It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world, and we can't wait to introduce Baby Shark's further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere."