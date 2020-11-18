Santa Baby ... Shark! Nickelodeon's New Animated Series Set to Premiere with Holiday Special

"Baby Shark" is coming to a television near you!

Nickelodeon's highly anticipated animated series based on the Pinkfong-helmed hit song obsessed over by toddlers and preschoolers alike will debut on Dec. 11, with a holiday episode titled, "Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special."

Spanning 26 half-hour episodes, Baby Shark's Big Show! will feature the voice talents of Orange Is the New Black's Kimiko Glenn as Baby and Harry Potter star Luke Youngblood as William, two best friends who love nothing more than to sing while seeking out new adventures together in their home of Carnivore Cove.

Other characters include all those that "Baby Shark" fans have come to know and love from the song: Mommy (Natasha Rothwell), Daddy (Eric Edelstein), Grandma (Debra Wilson) and Grandpa (Patrick Warburton).

Image zoom Baby Shark's Big Show! | Credit: Nickelodeon

"Baby Shark's Big Fishmas Special" will take viewers through Baby and William's journey to save Fishmas after Santa Jaws goes missing, putting their quest for the most popular toy of the season, Burpin' Bubbz, in jeopardy.

According to a release, Baby is "a sweet, bubbly, and abso-toothly fearless little shark who has a habit of biting off more than he can chew." William is "a quick-witted pilot fish with a flair for the funny," who "is always down for jaw-some adventures with his best bud Baby."

Mommy is Carnivore Cove's mayor, who is "fun-loving with a fierce streak," while Daddy, a dentist "who flosses when he's nervous," is "a worrier who can't help his loud and goofy nature."

In "new-agey prankster" Grandma, Baby has a bubbleberry-pie pro "who's all about good vibes." And then there's the "charismatic" Grandpa, "who loves to tell stories about the glory days."

Nickelodeon announced in June 2019 that they would be teaming up with Pinkfong's global entertainment company, SmartStudy, for a series that would leverage the popular children's tune to create "a terrific original animated series that will bring this property to new heights and even more fans," said president of Viacom Nickelodeon Consumer Products, Pam Kaufman, in a statement at the time.

"Baby Shark is a multiplatform phenomenon, and appetite for more content and products is strong around the world," she added of the joint initiative.

SmartStudy's CEO Min Seok Kim said in the press release that their company was "really excited to be partnering with Nickelodeon to co-produce our first television series about Baby Shark and look forward to bringing our characters from the screen into the real world."

Added Nickelodeon Animation's Executive Vice President Ramsey Naito, "At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon."