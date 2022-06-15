U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Issues Alert After 13 Infant Deaths as a Result of Rockers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher Price are alerting parents of infant deaths tied to the use of Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an alert highlighting at least 13 reported infant deaths between 2009 and 2021 resulting from Fisher-Price Infant-to-Toddler Rockers and Newborn-to-Toddler Rockers.

In a news release on Tuesday, the CPSC warned that these rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in the seat. An estimated 17 million Fisher-Price rockers have been sold worldwide since the 1990s.

"Parents and caregivers should never use inclined products, such as rockers, gliders, soothers, and swings, for infant sleep and should not leave infants in these products unsupervised, unrestrained, or with bedding material, due to the risk of suffocation," the CPSC warns in the press release.

The CPSC has worked to reform child sleep safety regulations, including a ruling that goes into effect on June 23, in which infant sleep products will be required to have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less.

Last month, Congress passed the Safe Sleep for Babies Act, which bans inclined "rockers, bouncers, and other soothing infant seats, regardless of whether they are intended and marketed for sleep."

In their release on Tuesday, the CPSC reminded parents that the best place for an infant to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard. Parents and caregivers should use a fitted sheet only and never add blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers or other items to an infant's sleeping environment.

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled approximately 4.7 million Rock 'n Play sleepers after 30 infant fatalities were reported. That recall was shared just one week after Fisher-Price and the CPSC issued a statement alerting parents and families to stop using the baby sleeper improperly due to at least 10 deaths that occurred after infants rolled over in the product.

"Just three years ago, this agency oversaw the recall of the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play after a staggering number of infant deaths. Tragically, we now grieve 13 more infant deaths in Fisher Price Rockers," CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka said in a statement alongside the announcement on Tuesday. "No inclined product, made by Fisher-Price or any other company, is safe for infant sleep. Only a firm, flat surface is safe."