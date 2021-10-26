Baby Grace Warrior Showers Mom Bindi Irwin with Sweet Kisses: 'My Beautiful Angel'

Grace Warrior, who turned 7 months old on Monday, adorably planted kisses on her mom's cheek in an array of Instagram photos

Baby Grace Warrior is spoiling mom Bindi Irwin with sweet kisses!

The daughter of Bindi, 23, and Chandler Powell, 24, snuggled up to her mom in a trio of snaps shared by the Crikey! It's the Irwins star on Monday.

In one photo, Grace looks straight into the camera lens, wide-eyed with a pacifier in her mouth as Bindi smiles next to her.

In the second and third photos, little Grace showers her Dancing With the Stars alum mom with affection by sweetly planting kisses on Bindi's cheek.

"Grace kisses. 💞 A series… My beautiful angel, I cherish being your mama," Bindi captioned the post.

Monday marked a major milestone for little Grace, as she turned 7 months old!

Bindi shared a pair of cute photos snapped by her brother Robert, 17, on Instagram to mark the special day.

Grace Warrior Credit: Robert Irwin via Bindi Irwin/Instagram

In the first image, Grace smiles in a pink sweater while holding a display that says her age, and in the second snapshot, she sticks out her tongue, her signature pose.

"Expectation vs. Reality (swipe) 🥰 Grace Warrior is 7 months old! She loves snuggles, adventure, trying new food, grabbing everything and giggles," Bindi captioned the post. "Apparently koalas are especially funny. Infinite love for our little Wildlife Warrior."

In the comment section, husband Chandler Powell wrote, "Our daughter is the cutest," and Bindi added, "Thank you for the wonderful photos @robertirwinphotography!"