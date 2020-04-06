Parents Struggling to Find Baby Formula amid Coronavirus — But Others Are Stepping Up to Help

Image zoom baby formula

Like with hand sanitizer, toilet paper, antibacterial wipes and more, many parents are having trouble finding basic necessities for their babies as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to take hold.

Social media users on Twitter and otherwise have used the internet to share how shortages of supplies like diapers, wipes and baby formula have impacted their families and friends, with many expressing anger over hoarding more supplies than may be necessary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Folks, if you’re not a baby or don’t have a baby, don’t take the baby wipes or baby formula,” one user tweeted late last month. “I’ve got friends with actual babies having trouble finding both.”

Another wrote of her “gem” of a neighbor, “She just called me from the shops panic buying wanting to buy baby formula for my daughter because she says there’s only three tins left.”

Amid the panic, though, is a bevy of good Samaritans willing to part with their stock for free. Wrote one woman alongside a collection of photos of Enfamil formula, “My brotha has xtra baby formula for anyone who may be in need. It’s completely free! We just looking out for we know supplies are low and y’all little angels do not deserve to suffer. Plz if you know anyone do not hesitate to reach out stay safe, much love.🌎☮️”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Why People Are Asking Others to Wait to Buy Groceries amid Coronavirus — and Why It May Not Help

In a piece published by The New York Times on March 30, several parents recounted their own tales about having trouble finding formula on grocery-store shelves.

“The way the checks work, if I only find three cans at a store, I can’t get a reimbursement to get an additional can later,” said Utah-based mom and WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) recipient Catie Wiemer, whose 7-month-old son Arlo was put on a specific formula due to a milk protein allergy.

“I find a store with four cans, or I’m just down a can,” she continued, adding of her thought process amid the shortage, “Am I going to have to force him to drink a milk-based formula because that’s what I can afford?”

Karthik Natarajan, an assistant professor of Supply Chain and Operations at the University of Minnesota, told the Times that he believes the supply deletions are “mostly panic buying,” similar to how people are having trouble finding toilet paper, hand sanitizer, diapers and more: “Especially at the start of the shutdowns and quarantines, people were not sure how long this was going to last and how long they might not be able to get out. People ended up buying for weeks and even months at a time.”

Image zoom Baby formula Getty Images

RELATED VIDEO: Pink Details “Rollercoaster” Coronavirus Symptoms as Her Son, 3, Says He’s “Feeling Better”



Twitter was recently abuzz with people asking others who have the means and don’t depend on programs like WIC, Social Security Insurance (SSI) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to wait a few days to do their grocery shopping, to give shoppers who use the programs time to buy their groceries first, since many receive their benefits near the first of the month.

But as Lifehacker pointed out, several of these programs don’t all pay out at the beginning of the month (even though many do, like WIC, SSI and Veterans’ Affairs, or VA), and thus waiting to shop could be “deeply unhelpful” for those grocery-store customers.

“Many states further restrict WIC eligibility to certain brands, especially for packaged foods, and this is where your choices can actually make a difference,” added Lifehacker writer A.A. Newton. “If you’re not on WIC, grabbing a different brand of cereal or yogurt is literally the least you can do to help people who are.”

As of Monday afternoon, there were 357,036 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States — the most in the world — according to a Times database, with 10,522 deaths in the country. Johns Hopkins reports those global numbers to be over 1.3 million and 73,703, respectively.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.