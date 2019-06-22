Over 23,000 Containers of Baby Formula, Sold at Walmart, Recalled Due to Concerns of Metal

Image zoom Perrigo

Perrigo Company is recalling over 23,000 containers of baby formula after discovering that the products may contain metal.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the nationwide recall on Friday, explaining that the company is recalling 23,388 of its 35 oz. containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron because of “the potential presence of metal foreign matter.”

The affected products will have a Lot Code of C26EVFV and a “use by” date of February 26, 2021, on the bottom of the package.

The FDA explained that there were no reports of injury or illness related to the baby formula. Instead, the recall was issued out of caution following a consumer report.

None of Perrigo Company’s other products are affected by the recall.

The baby formula is exclusively sold at Walmart stores, and the FDA urged any customers who purchased the baby formula to stop using it and return the product to any Walmart location for a refund.

The FDA advised parents with health-related questions to contact a healthcare provider, and anyone with questions about the product to contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

The Perrigo Company did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.