Steal Celeb Tots' Baby Doll Stroller Style

Image zoom

When my 22-month-old son sees a stroller, there is no stopping him — he goes straight for it without a second thought! The temptation of the moving wheels and the handlebars is too much for him to stand and by the looks of it, the same goes for celebrity tots as well. Lately, when it comes to famous toddlers pushing their own wheels down the streets of Hollywood (or anywhere else for that matter!), no child seems to be left behind.

From Heidi Klum and Seal‘s oldest son Henry, 2 ½, who was spotted pushing a Chicco Baby Doll Stroller ($38) during an ice-cream outing, to Sofia Coppola‘s 18-month-old daughter Romy, who walked the streets of Paris with her baby doll and stroller in tow, and even the ever-adorable Violet Anne Affleck, 2 ½, who proudly pushed her Doll Zooper Stroller ($59) while out at The Grove with her mom Jennifer Garner back in January, a baby doll stroller for your little one is a must-have.

When it comes to expert stroller pushers, there seems to be no difference in the drivers, as we see both boys and girls taking part in the fun. On the parents’ end, isn’t the idea of teaching these tots to be loving and gentle little people what it’s all about? After all, we shouldn’t forget that a lot of these cute little kids will one day be future parents to their own (real life) children!

Photo by Splash News.

Click below to find a baby doll carriage for your child to stroll along with at any budget!

Which is your favorite stroller?

Image zoom

Money’s No Issue

We didn’t think it was possible, but there are even baby dollstrollers fit for those parents who want the best of the best for theirkids. It didn’t take long to find a whole”_blank” list of top-of-the-line,kid-friendly toy strollers in many

Image zoom

different designs to match any mom’s style. For the modern,eco-friendly parent who has some money to spare, you might findyourself drooling over Wolfgang Sirch‘s wooden stroller (seebelow), but if you’re a more traditional, old-fashioned mom, you couldbe just as happy with buying your child the classic Waldorf Stroller and Pink Heart Bedding (see below) for your little tot. The choices — and in this category, the money too — are endless!

Favorite Items: Wolfgang Sirch: Troll Baby Doll Stroller (left, $280), Waldorf Stroller and Pink Heart Bedding (right, $170), Deluxe Navy and Pink Carriage/Stroller ($100), Gotz Dolls: Jogging Stroller ($85), Joovy Toy Caboose Stroller ($80).

Image zoom

Not Pinching Pennies

The Garner-Affleck family fit right into this category with the purchase of the Pink Mini Zooper Doll Stroller(see below) for their little girl, Violet — and you could too! Thesestrollers, while still a bit pricey, are more reasonable than theprevious category and depending on the number of kids

Image zoom

the stroller will be passed on to, it may be worth spending the extra bucks. Plus, for strollers like the Maclaren Junior Twin Triumph Toy Stroller (see below) you get a steal with a stroller fit for two of your baby’s babies!

Favorite Items: Valco Baby Mini Marathon Doll Stroller ($60), Pink Mini Zooper Doll Stroller ($59 – read the recent recall and how to fix the problem), Graco 3-in-1 Baby Doll Travel System ($55), Baby Doll English Style 3-in-1 ($48), Maclaren Junior Twin Triumph Toy Stroller (right, $40), Fisher-Price Little Mommy Newborn Stroller ($40), Chicco Doll Pram (left, $40), Chicco Baby Doll Stroller ($38).

Hunting For A Deal

Image zoom

Takingthe middle road is sometimes hard — unless of course it has to do withthese super adorable and — better yet — super affordable strollers.Whether your child wants to be a singleton mommy/daddy with their own Corolle Red Fuchsia Baby Stroller (right) or a parent to twin dolls with their Fisher-Price Rainforest Twin Doll Stroller (left) they

Image zoom

will be well on their way to acquiring their own style. And you? Youwill be well on your way to watching them enjoy their playtime withoutthe extra worry of over-spending.

Favorite Items: Maclaren Doll 3-Wheel Stroller ($33), Baby I’m Yours Twins and Doubles Stroller Set (left, $25), Maclaren Toy Quest Stroller ($25), Fisher-Price Rainforest Twin Doll Stroller ($25), Graco Twin Side-by-Side ($25), Corolle Red Fuschia Baby Stroller (right, $19).

Bargain Buying

Image zoom

We want to make our kids happy and give them time to enjoythemselves, but sometimes can’t afford to spend a whole lot on thosecool-looking toys. Well, no worries when it comes to bargain buyingbaby doll strollers! With more than enough strollers to choose fromwith the Dora the Explorer Doll Stroller (see below) for your uber girly-girl to a more masculine boy

Image zoom

stroller like the Doll Umbrella Stroller (see below), these cute and bright strollers won’t put you at risk of breaking the bank — making both mom and child happy!

Favorite Items: Dora the Explorer Doll Stroller (left, $15), Doll Umbrella Stroller (right, $13), Graco Umbrella Doll Stroller ($11), You and Me Umbrella Doll Stroller ($4).

Which is your favorite stroller?