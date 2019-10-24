Author Creates Baby Book for Women Who Have Experienced Pregnancy Loss: It's a 'Labor of Love'

Margaret Scofield has found a unique and touching way to help moms who have suffered a pregnancy loss honor and remember their unborn babies.

After her friend Ann Pearson had a miscarriage at 10 weeks pregnant with her daughter, the Minnesota-based author was inspired to create I Love You Still: A Memorial Baby Book — “a baby book for moms of loss” who may have initially looked forward to filling out a traditional baby book, she told KARE11, an NBC news affiliate.

The sweet journal features pages for moms to fill out, with prompts asking readers to list names they’d chosen, detail their journey to conception and share how they’d planned to prepare for a new arrival before finding out they had experienced the loss.

“There are so many options for pregnancies with favorable outcomes … so I assumed there would be options for the one in four women who miscarry,” Scofield told TODAY Parents of her motivation behind I Love You Still. “I just resolved that I would write the book because I couldn’t find one.”

In a video interview for KARE11, Scofield showed off more of the pages inside the book, including a family tree for parents to fill out and a prompt reading, “When I first knew that something was not as I expected, I was [blank] weeks and [blank] days pregnant.”

“Photo space is limited, which is intentional,” she noted.

Pearson also spoke with the station about how much the book her friend created means to her, saying, “I think about [daughter] Riley all the time. I come back and I think about as a 1-year-old, a 2-year-old.”

“She would’ve been 4. She would’ve been going into preschool this fall,” Pearson added. “This [book] slides in right next to my other kids’ [baby books] and it looks really similar to theirs. And then I know — I’m a mom of four.”

“I can’t even tell you how healing this has been, because it’s just an outlet for me, to just have proof that she existed,” Pearson added to KARE11, through tears. “This is my proof.”

TODAY Parents reports that Scofield self-published the book and is currently struggling a bit to keep up with the demand, having sent copies to about a dozen and a half countries. I Love You Still is also No. 2 on Amazon Baby Journals's Most Wished For list.

“I just kind of had to keep chugging along,” Scofield said, according to TODAY Parents. “Truly this is an absolute labor of love.”

I Love You Still: A Memorial Baby Book is currently out of stock, but generally available on amazon.com.