Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #6
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!
Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #6 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)
Our #6 pick for Biggest Babies Born in 2007 is John Edward Thomas Moynahan.
Despite a December breakup, actress Bridget Moynahan, 36, and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 30, announced that they were expecting a late summer arrival in February. Tom was already dating model Gisele Bundchen and Bridget decided to raise the child alone. Bridget constantly looked beautiful throughout her pregnancy — often sporting her favorite Tali Gillette necklace. Bridget celebrated her baby shower with Brooke Shields as a guest. There were constant and varying rumors regarding when the birth would take place, would Tom be present and what sex the baby was. The rumors were put to rest when Bridget welcomed John Edward Thomas Moynahan on August 22nd. Bridget introduced John to the world a month later on the cover of OK! magazine. Tom — who lives in Boston during the football season — plays for the Patriots and has visited LA a few times to see his son, times he hopes to make more frequent when the football season is over.