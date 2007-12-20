Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #2
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!
Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #2 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)
Our #2 pick for Biggest Babies Born in 2007 is Eden and Savannah Mahoney.
Instead of taking a honeymoon after her marriage to Tom Mahoney, actress Marcia Cross chose to attempt to conceive a child — confirming that they used IVF, there were rumors as to whether they used donor eggs. While she married late, Marcia still wanted to have children and in September they announced the pregnancy. By October Marcia had announced that they were expecting fraternal twins. Then 10 weeks before her due date Marcia was placed on immediate bed rest. On February 20th this year Marcia and Tom welcomed Eden and Savannah Mahoney, 6 weeks before their due date. In April we were introduced to the twins and then their nursery, which is decked out with Bratt Decor. Throughout the year we have seen Marcia out with her twins at the park and shopping. The sightings only get cuter as the girls grow.