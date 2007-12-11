Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #9
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!
Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #9 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)
Our #9 pick for Biggest Babies Born in 2007 is Alexander ‘Sasha’ Pete Schreiber.
Australian actress Naomi Watts, 39, and Liev Schreiber, 40, dated for two years before announcing that they were expecting their first child together. Naomi gave birth to their baby boy, Alexander Pete Schreiber on July 25th in LA. His first name comes from Liev’s grandfather and his middle name from Naomi’s father, Peter — they call Alexander by his Slavic nickname, ‘Sasha.’ We were introduced to Sasha with a visit to the post office and since then we have seen him out and about, including in Berlin where Naomi is making her next film and in London. He is already a jet setter! While he was a ‘nice surprise, Sasha is certainly loved by both his parents and the public.