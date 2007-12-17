Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #5

It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.

We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #5 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)

Our #5 pick for Biggest Babies Born in 2006 is Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Actress Salma Hayek, 41, announced her pregnancy in March. At the time of the announcement of her pregnancy, Salma and PPR CEO François-Henri Pinault, 45, also announced their engagement. They welcomed their baby girl on September 21st. This is the first photo that we have seen of Valentina. During her pregnancy Salma celebrated her baby shower hosted by NoMi Boutique — check out the details here and here. Valentina’s name was announced in early September with the gift cards at the shower being made out to "Valentina."