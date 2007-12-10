Favorite Celebrity Babies born in 2007: Baby #10
It seems like Hollywood babies are born everyday and although they are all very special to their parents, only a few are born into instant celebrity. For these babies, their birth and eventual life among the fellow rich and famous is filled with constant harassment and speculation from the paparazzi, an instant role as a fashion icon, as well as automatic placement in the hearts of the public.
We asked Celebrity Baby Blog Readers to nominate their favorites and then had you vote- over 2,500 of you responded!
Click Continue Reading to see who Baby #10 is, as voted by Celebrity Baby Blog Readers! (There was a tie for baby #7 so the count-down starts at 10 but there are 11 babies.)
Your #10 pick for Favorite Baby Born in 2007 is Sam Alexis Woods.
Sam Alexis Woods is the daughter of international golf star Tiger Woods and his Swedish born model wife Elin Nordegren Woods. The couple announced their pregnancy last December which was followed by Elin supporting her husband at a variety of events and showing off her maternity fashion. On June 18th, Sam Alexis made her debut in LA — with Tiger announced his commitment to his family and child even before she arrived. Sam was introduced to the world, along with the family dogs, on her dad’s official website when she was a week old. Since then we have only seen Sam out in Sweden with her mother and aunt. Hopefully we see more of this future golfer and/or model in the new year.
Did you chose Sam as your favorite celebrity baby born in 2007? If so, please share!