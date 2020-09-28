"I birthed them so now [Steph] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha Curry quipped on Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show

Ayesha Curry Says Schooling Is Steph's 'Strong Suit' as He Slept Through Daughters' Diaper Changes

Just call Steph Curry Principal Daddy!

The basketball superstar, 32, has taken on the responsibility of making sure his two daughters (Ryan Carson, 5, and Riley, 8) are settling into the learn-from-home life amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to his wife Ayesha Curry.

"Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," Ayesha, 31, joked about her husband of nine years on The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday.

As far as The Full Plate cookbook author is concerned, Steph is "making up for lost time, to be quite frank," when it comes to their girls. (The pair are also parents to 2-year-old son Canon W. Jack.)

" 'Cause he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, so now this is his strong suit," she added.

But when it comes to preparing meals for the family, Ayesha is definitely the one who enlists the kids' help — and it has been a big plus in getting them to be more flexible with their palates.

"They love helping me as much as I let them," she told host Kelly Clarkson. "We often cook together, and I lucked out with them 'cause they're super adventurous eaters, so that's always been nice."

Ayesha added, "But I think it's because they cook with me and have a hand in making the meals occasionally — that's why they're interested in trying new things."

As for the girls having "officially started school" recently, Ayesha told PEOPLE in last week's issue that they're "in the thick of it" as far as figuring out homeschooling techniques for each of their two older children.

"My oldest is pretty disciplined so that's been easy, but our 5-year-old has a little trouble staying engaged for an extended period of time," explained the Family Food Fight host.

One thing Ayesha and Steph found that works for Ryan "is to do some kind of physical activity right before class starts to focus the mind and get some of the wiggles out, and periodic 'dance breaks' between lessons."