Ayesha Curry Jokes About Size of Her 17-Month-Old Son: 'We Birthed a Viking'

Ayesha Curry is cracking jokes about her baby boy.

During the cookbook author’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Friday, she joked with the host about the size of her 17-month-old son Canon, especially compared to her other children, daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4.

During the show, DeGeneres pulled up a photo of Curry’s children — who she shares with NBA star husband Stephen Curry — and asked the mom of three about her newest addition.

“How old is the youngest?” the host asked Ayesha, as the Food Network star began to chuckle.

“He’s 17 months,” she laughed.

“He’s huge!” DeGeneres replied.

Image zoom Ayesha Curry/Instagram

“He’s a viking. We birthed a viking,” Ayesha, 30, said, trying to keep a straight face.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Slams Troll Who Body-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Son: ‘No. Just No.’

The talk show host went on to ask if Canon always looked big for his age, questioning Ayesha about his weight at birth.

“He was one of our smallest, he was 6 [pounds] 7 [ounces], so I don’t know what happened,” the mom admitted.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry Reveals the Parenting Rule She and Her NBA Star Husband Steph Break Most Often

“He looks like he’s 10 years old!” quipped DeGeneres.

The celebrity chef revealed that her son is so big for his age that when her family does the laundry, the mix-ups in clothes don’t seem to make a difference.

“We keep putting him in Ryan’s pants by accident and they fit perfect, he fills them right out,” Ayesha said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Joking aside, Ayesha has no patience for negative comments about her children. In May, the mom of three clapped back at Instagram trolls who left rude comments body shaming her youngest child in a big group photo of her family.

“30 lbs?!?!? He’s bigger than my 19 month old nephew 😂😂😂❤️” wrote one user.

“30lbs at 10months?? Sheesh” added someone else.

Ayesha kept quiet until one particular user commented with a suggestion about feeding her son, which did not sit well with the celebrity chef.

“Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” the user wrote in a since deleted comment.

In response, Ayesha fired back, “Excuse you? No. Just no.”

Many of Ayesha’s followers then immediately flooded her comments section with messages of support.

“RIGHT!?!! @cashmoneyap should portion control his rudeness!! Chubby babies are the cutest!!” wrote one user.

“Maybe mind your biscuits a little bit,” joked another person.

“Portion control for a baby?? Where do these people come up with this stuff?? 😂😂😂” added a third.

Image zoom Ayesha Curry Instagram

Ayesha has previously opened up about the process of feeding her kids and when she and Stephen feel it’s appropriate to let them indulge a bit.

“In our house, you’re definitely not getting dessert if you don’t eat your dinner!” she told Parents magazine for the March cover issue. “But we do throw the rules out the window once in a while. We love to have movie night with the kids where we eat popcorn, ice cream and then breakfast for dinner.”