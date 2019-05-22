Ayesha Curry Slams Troll Who Body-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Son: 'No. Just No.'

Ayesha Curry has no patience for negative comments about her children.

On Tuesday, Ayesha, 30, shared a big group photo of her family celebrating husband Stephen Curry‘s win at the NBA Western Conference Championship.

In the happy shot, Ayesha and Steph, 31, are seen standing near the right wall smiling, while the mom of three holds her 10-month-old son Canon in her arms.

The couple’s other two daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3, are also featured in the center of the picture standing among their family members.

“Infinitely proud of these guys. Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful,” she captioned the photo. “Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective.”

Though Ayesha had plenty of reasons to smile, her happiness soon turned to frustration when some Instagram trolls left rude comments, first suggesting that the mom of three was pregnant again and then body-shaming her youngest child.

“Are you pregnant 🤰 again?????” asked one follower, to which Ayesha jokingly responded back, “absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo🤷🏽‍♀️”

Her reference to Canon’s weight then prompted a number of comments from followers, many of whom were shocked by the baby weighing 30 pounds at just 10 months.

“30 lbs?!?!? He’s bigger than my 19 month old nephew 😂😂😂❤️” wrote one user.

“30lbs at 10months?? Sheesh” added someone else.

Ayesha continued to remain mum on the post until one particular user commented with a suggestion about feeding her son, which did not sit well with the celebrity chef at all.

“Maybe portion-control his food a bit,” the user wrote in a since-deleted comment.

In response, Ayesha fired back, “excuse you? No. Just no.”

Many of Ayesha’s followers then immediately flooded her comments section with messages of support.

“RIGHT!?!! @cashmoneyap should portion control his rudeness!! Chubby babies are the cutest!!” wrote one user.

“maybe mind your biscuits a little bit,” joked another person.

“portion control for a baby?? Where do these people come up with this stuff?? 😂😂😂” added a third.

“don’t even answer the nonsense. If you were it’s between you and your husband. And since you’re not just ignore the foolery!! You are a beautiful queen with beautiful family!!!!” noted someone else.

Ayesha has previously opened up about the process of feeding her kids and when she and Steph feel it’s appropriate to let them indulge a bit.

“In our house, you’re definitely not getting dessert if you don’t eat your dinner!” she told Parents magazine for the March cover issue. “But we do throw the rules out the window once in a while. We love to have movie night with the kids where we eat popcorn, ice cream and then breakfast for dinner.”

She also added that things get a little more hectic during the week. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it — weekday breakfasts are tough,” Ayesha admitted. “Sometimes it’s a kids’ protein bar or handfuls of fruit served up on paper towels and eaten in the car.”

Despite these minor struggles, Ayesha told the outlet she figured out an easy way to get her kids to eat their veggies.

“I try to make vegetables fun for the kids by getting them involved with cooking,” she explained. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, the girls are willing to try whatever it is they helped me make, whether it’s salads, curries or a kale smoothie.”

She continued, “That said, Riley doesn’t like mashed potatoes! I don’t know why; maybe it’s a texture thing. Ryan will eat anything. She’ll sit there and down oysters.”