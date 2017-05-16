Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"Riley’s into all things creative," Ayesha Curry tells PEOPLE while chatting about the launch of Cheeky Baby

Ayesha Curry Says Daughter Riley Likes Recreating YouTube Makeup Tutorials: 'It Doesn't Always Turn Out Great'

Ayesha Curry has an at-home glam team: her daughter Riley.

“Riley’s into all things creative,” Curry tells PEOPLE, while discussing the launch of tableware company Cheeky’s new baby line. “She’s watching the makeup tutorials on YouTube and doing my makeup for me.”

Adds Curry of the 4-year-old’s work, “It doesn’t always necessarily turn out great. But it’s good memory building for her.”

Ryan, Curry’s other daughter with her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, is not far behind her big sister and already “talking up a storm,” says the 28-year-old mom of two.

“It literally feels like it happened overnight,” says Curry of Ryan, 22 months. “We woke up one morning and she was like ‘No, I don’t want that. Look at me!’ and we were like ‘What? What’s happening?’ She’s not even 2 yet.”

One thing the Curry girls are not yet interested in? Basketball.

“When we’re at home, I think that’s the last thing that happens,” Curry says. “They honestly play soccer with [Steph] more and softball. It’s kinda hilarious – I don’t think they have the coordination, like how to bounce the ball yet.”

Both girls, says Curry, are fans of their new Cheeky Baby dinnerware.

The line is the company’s first of reusable plastic and silicone dinnerware products just for babies and includes trainer, sippy and straw cups, feeding spoons and baby cutlery, as well as non-slip bowls, divided plates and bibs.

“My girls really love the divider plates,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s great for them to feel like they’re getting a choice and so I put a different thing in each component of the plate. It also helps with following along with what portion sizes should be for kids. It’s great.”

In addition, Cheeky donates a meal to an American in need for every product sold. Since the launch of Cheeky Kids last October, purchases have generated nearly half a million meals with Feeding America and No Kid Hungry.

“Any way that I can help, especially when it comes to kids, I’m there for that. No Kid Hungry has been so amazing with providing these school breakfasts and school lunches,” says Curry.

“I love that Cheeky is a part of that and they are a one-for-one company. It’s so special and it’s one of the main reasons I decided to partner up with them.”

She adds of Cheeky, “It’s definitely the best product available out there. It’s bright and clean and fun and we give back with every purchase.”

The products seamlessly integrated into the Currys’ lives, which are just right being a family of four, she says.

“I think that we feel really, really happy right now,” Curry tells PEOPLE of maybe growing their family in the future. “I think down the road we’ll probably think about adding. If it happens, it happens, but we’re very happy right now.”