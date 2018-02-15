Almost halfway through her third pregnancy, Ayesha Curry is opening up about her Hyperemesis - the same condition that has plagued Princess Kate

Ayesha Curry‘s third pregnancy hasn’t been a super easy ride.

The 28-year-old lifestyle guru and wife of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry gave an update on her prenatal journey Wednesday, blogging on her co-founded lifestyle community goInspo.

“While I’m sure this could change any day now I️ really feel no different than I️ did in my first trimester,” writes Curry, sharing that she is four months along. “I️ still have nausea, can’t sleep, pee every five seconds and am just so darn tired.”

“I️ have what docs call Hyperemesis. This basically means the nausea, incessant sickness and exhaustion probably won’t go away,” she continues. “The only silver linings here are that my itty-bitty baby is healthy and Princess Kate has suffered from the same condition during her pregnancies. Not feeling super royal though.”

“It’s true what they say and I️ am now a firm believer in the fact that every pregnancy is different for every woman!” adds Curry. “This is my third pregnancy and I’ve gotta tell ya, this one has topped the cake when it comes to being tough and exhausting. I️ simply cannot wait to have this baby and feel like ‘myself again.’ ”

Hyperemesis Gravidarum is a form of acute morning sickness that Kate, 35, has experienced in all three of her pregnancies, including her current one.

Kitchen pro Curry — also mom to daughters Ryan Carson, 2½, and Riley, 5½ — admits she has “barely been able to eat let alone cook” as a result of the illness, which has “got me in a funk that I️ can’t seem to shake.”

“I️ don’t want to say I’m depressed because I️ take mental health very seriously but I️ am truly very very sad,” she reveals. “When you can’t do what you love all of a sudden because of an uncontrollable situation, it sucks.”