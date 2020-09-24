Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Ayesha Curry Shares Tricks That Have Worked in Homeschooling Her Kids: 'We're in the Thick of It'

It's back-to-school time for the Currys!

"The kids are small with a ton of energy, so whenever possible, we've been trying to get them outdoors. We've been doing family hikes and when the weather's hot, [we] hang out together by the pool," says the mom of three, 31.

As for the girls having "officially started school" recently, Ayesha says, "We're in the thick of it" as far as figuring out homeschooling techniques for each of her two older children.

"My oldest is pretty disciplined so that's been easy, but our 5-year-old has a little trouble staying engaged for an extended period of time," explains the Family Food Fight host.

One thing Ayesha and Steph, 32, have found that works for Ryan "is to do some kind of physical activity right before class starts to focus the mind and get some of the wiggles out, and periodic 'dance breaks' between lessons."

"We also added resistance workout bands to the legs of her chair, which give her something to do if she gets antsy during a long Zoom session," she adds.

When it comes to The Full Plate, Ayesha says that when compared to her first cookbook The Seasoned Life, they each "represent two very different stages in my life."

"I'm a working mom with three small kids now, so I have less time to devote to cooking and meal prep than I did [before]," she tells PEOPLE. "But because I refuse to sacrifice on the quality of the meal, I've spent the last few years figuring out ways to develop great flavor in as little time and with as little effort as possible."

"Knowing a lot of busy people are facing the same dilemma, I decided to compile those recipes and techniques — and that's how The Full Plate came to be!" she adds.

Ayesha and Steph's kids "love" her Pancake Batter Coconut Shrimp (although like many children, they're "naturally drawn to anything fried"), and she says it's "really amazing seeing the kids experience and love foods from my childhood and my past."

In the meantime, "For our family, the silver lining [of the pandemic] has been having this time together with the kids," Ayesha adds. "Both my husband and I are constantly on the road for our jobs, so this time at home has really been unprecedented, and we're grateful for it."

The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do is available now on amazon.com.