Ayesha Curry's Daughters Adorably Kiss Her Growing Baby Bump: 'Blessing on Blessing on Blessing'

Ayesha Curry is “blessed” to have so much love in her life.

The expectant mother of two, 28, shared a sweet black and white photo of her daughters, Riley, 5½, and Ryan Carson, 2½, kissing her growing baby bump on Instagram Monday.

The two little girls seemed to almost hide their faces in their mother’s bump.

“This is the life. Blessing on blessing on blessing. Already so much love,” Curry wrote in the caption.

Ayesha and her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, announced they were expecting their third child in early February.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5,” Ayesha captioned a photo of herself looking down at her baby belly, wearing a T-shirt that reads “PREGGERS” — the same shirt Beyoncé famously rocked while pregnant with twins.

“Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3,” she added.

“While I’m sure this could change any day now I️ really feel no different than I️ did in my first trimester,” she wrote, sharing that she is four months along. “I️ still have nausea, can’t sleep, pee every five seconds and am just so darn tired.”