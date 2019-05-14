Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got a 'Botched Boob Job' After Experiencing Postpartum Depression

Hindsight is 20/20 for Ayesha Curry after a “botched” round of plastic surgery following a “rash decision” on her part.

The cookbook author, CoverGirl partner and mother of three covers Working Mother‘s June/July issue, where she opens up about the breast augmentation she underwent after giving birth to her second child (daughter Ryan Carson, now 3½) and breastfeeding.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” Curry, 30, tells the magazine. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body. So I made a rash decision.”

She explains that her “intention was just to have them lifted,” but she ended up “with these bigger boobs I didn’t want” after the procedure was finished.

“They’re worse now than they were before,” Curry reveals.

Ayesha Curry for Working Mother Ari Michelson

Despite her own experience (“I would never do anything like that again,” she vows), Curry is “an advocate” for other women to make their own choices about what works for them and their bodies.

“I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?” she tells Working Mother.

That “live and let live” mentality extends to her respect for all fellow moms, regardless of whether they stay home with their children, work full time or something in between.

“If you’re a stay-at-home mom and that’s what you love to do, that’s a beautiful thing,” Curry says. “But on the flip side, if you have a passion, I think you’re doing yourself and your children an injustice by not showing them that you’re capable of doing both in some capacity, whether it’s a hobby or a day-to-day job.”

The actress and cook shares three children with her NBA-star husband Steph Curry: Ryan, her 6½-year-old big sister Riley and the girls’ baby brother Canon W. Jack, 10 months.

And they definitely have help. “My parents live out here now. My older sister is our nanny,” Curry says. “That’s what she was doing by trade for a decade, and she was available, so I snatched her up.”

“I wouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing if I didn’t have my village helping me,” the star adds.

Curry opines that her “own community needs to embrace everyone better,” admitting that “Sometimes I feel like I’m too black for the white community, but I’m not black enough for my own community.”

“That’s a hard thing to carry,” she says. “That’s why my partnership with CoverGirl was special for me because I felt like I didn’t fit the mold [of a Cover-Girl] … I’m not in the entertainment industry, in the traditional sense. I’m not thin; I’m 170 pounds on a good day.”

“It’s been a journey for me, and that’s why I want my girls to understand who they are — and to love it,” she adds.