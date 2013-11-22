Autumn Reeser Is 'So Excited' to Deliver Second Son

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Reeser is also opening up to PEOPLE about her final days of being pregnant and whether Finn is ready to be a big brother.

Image zoom



Caroline Lee/Woodnote Photography

It’s been a photo-filled pregnancy for Autumn Reeser.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Since revealing she was pregnant — and expecting a second son — the actress, 33, has been documenting the experience on her website, Move Lifestyle.

With the countdown on until the Reeser’s baby boy makes his big debut — she’s due Sunday — the mom-to-be and her husband Jesse Warren posed with 2½-year-old son Finneus James for one last photo session as a family of three.

In addition to sharing the snapshots, Reeser — who’s recently had roles on Last Resort, Necessary Roughness and Hawaii Five-0 — is opening up to PEOPLE about everything from her final days of pregnancy and baby’s name to her favorite products and whether or not Finn is ready to be a big brother.

PEOPLE: How are you feeling in these last few days? Still enjoying the pregnancy or ready to be done?

Autumn: My feet hurt, my belly is huge and I can’t sleep through the night — but I still love it. It’s such an incredible time and I feel so lucky to have experienced it not just once, but now twice. I feel powerful, feminine and joyful when I’m pregnant.

Image zoom



Caroline Lee/Woodnote Photography

PEOPLE: Is there a chance of a Thanksgiving Day baby or do you think he’ll come closer to his due date?

Autumn: Finn was two weeks early, so I was originally expecting an early delivery baby — I’d completely cleared my schedule for these last few weeks of November, expecting this little one to arrive around the 12th. He had other plans in mind, apparently!

The unexpected perk about him arriving closer to the due date is I’ve really been able to enjoy these last weeks of pregnancy because I had already created more free time for myself.

Image zoom



Caroline Lee

PEOPLE: Do you have one special name ready or a few to try out once you meet him?

Autumn: We have a few names we love and will just wait to see which one is the best fit. I’ve been keeping a monthly pregnancy journal on my website and readers had all sorts of great suggestions!

PEOPLE: You’re trying a home birth this time – what resources have been especially helpful to you as you plan? Any hopes or fears heading into the experience? What role will Jesse play?

Autumn: I’m working with the midwives at Gracefull Birthing and I’m so excited to deliver at home. I was fortunate to have a very straight-forward, drug-free and wonderful birth with Finn in 2011 (with the midwives at UCLA) and am looking to have an equally beautiful experience in the calm of my own home.

This time I’ll also have the benefit of a birthing pool. Jess is a very hands-on dad and hands-on birth partner and he’s really looking forward to the experience (and meeting our son!) as well.

Image zoom



Caroline Lee

PEOPLE: Any favorite products/fashion/food you’ve really enjoyed this pregnancy?

Autumn: The arugula and steak at Little Doms!

Splendid is such a great line for comfy casual clothes midway through pregnancy. Hatch Collection makes fabulous maternity clothes for special occasion dressing.

I used coconut oil to keep stretch marks away (and to convince myself that I was really on a tropical vacation) and Bump Nest makes an amazing nest-like body pillow that has been an absolute lifesaver.

Instead of having a baby shower, I gave away over $1,000 worth of my favorite baby products on my website, Move LifeStyle, and I loved the chance to share all my favorites with our readers!

(Plus, this time we made sure to document the whole journey with the help of many talented photographer friends, including this shoot with our friends, husband and wife team Caroline and Jayden of Woodnote Photography.)

Image zoom



Caroline Lee

PEOPLE: What does Finn think of this whole thing? How do you think he’ll handle having a baby brother? Have you done anything special to prepare him?

Autumn: There are a couple of books we’ve been reading to him — Joanna Cole’s I’m a Big Brother and Amy MacLean’s Our Water Baby. We’ve also let him play in the birth tub, which he has informed me is there for trains and cars … so, nope, I’m not sure he really gets it.

PEOPLE: How are you feeling about making the leap to two kids?

Autumn: Very, very lucky and happy. We definitely wanted to expand our family and after traveling nonstop for work for the majority of the last two years, this pregnancy came at the perfect time for us.

I was ready to take a breather and step back to reassess my life and really spend quality time focusing on my family. It has been one of the best decisions of my life, because the rewards in my marriage and my family relationships have been huge.

Image zoom