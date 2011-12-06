Family Photo: The Reeser-Warren's Sweet Son
Finneus James Warren, 6 months, got comfy in dad Jesse Warren's arms while posing with mom Autumn Reeser at Saturday's Working Elves’ First Annual Santa’s Secret Workshop.
This little guy’s certainly grown up!
The event, held at the Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., benefited L.A. Family Housing.
Little Finn event got his picture taken with Santa!
“Enjoy your newborn!” the actress, 31, says. “Before you know it, your once-teeny baby will be toddling around the house and you’ll be longing for the days when you could cuddle his tiny body in one arm.”