Australians Matt Welsh and Lauren Newton speak about first pregnancy
Australian swimmer Matt Welsh, 30, and his celebrity baby in her own right wife, Lauren Newton, 28, speak to Woman’s Day this week about Lauren’s pregnancy. Their first child — who they don’t know the sex of and are trying to not find out — is due on Lauren’s mother’s birthday, February 4th. Lauren is the daughter of TV personality Bert Newton.
The overall reaction to the pregnancy was excitement — Lauren’s mother is extremely desperate for a grandchild.
Lauren says that she is feeling great apart for being a little tired.
They haven’t found out the sex — they want it to be a surprise.