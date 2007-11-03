Australians Matt Welsh and Lauren Newton speak about first pregnancy

By peoplestaff225
November 02, 2007 10:45 PM

Australian swimmer Matt Welsh, 30, and his celebrity baby in her own right wife, Lauren Newton, 28, speak to Woman’s Day this week about Lauren’s pregnancy. Their first child — who they don’t know the sex of and are trying to not find out — is due on Lauren’s mother’s birthday, February 4th. Lauren is the daughter of TV personality Bert Newton.

The overall reaction to the pregnancy was excitement — Lauren’s mother is extremely desperate for a grandchild.

Source: Woman’s Day, November 5th, 2007. p. 34-6.

Continue reading for another picture and more quotes.

Lauren says that she is feeling great apart for being a little tired.

They haven’t found out the sex — they want it to be a surprise.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.