Australians Matt Welsh and Lauren Newton speak about first pregnancy

Australian swimmer Matt Welsh, 30, and his celebrity baby in her own right wife, Lauren Newton, 28, speak to Woman’s Day this week about Lauren’s pregnancy. Their first child — who they don’t know the sex of and are trying to not find out — is due on Lauren’s mother’s birthday, February 4th. Lauren is the daughter of TV personality Bert Newton.

The overall reaction to the pregnancy was excitement — Lauren’s mother is extremely desperate for a grandchild.

L: Matt cried when I told him the news.

M: I was sitting down in our bedroom, thank God, or I would have fallen over.

L: My parents are beside themselves. My mum is desperate for a grandchild; she’s one of those people who talks to mothers with babies on the street. She’s already buying a new car so that she can put a baby capsule in the back. Dad was in shock for a while. He’s obsessed with his little dog – it’s the light of his life – so we can’t wait to see how he is with a grandchild! And Matt’s parents are thrilled too!

Image zoom Source: Woman’s Day, November 5th, 2007. p. 34-6.

Lauren says that she is feeling great apart for being a little tired.

No morning sickness, no symptoms really, apart from feeling a bit tied at the start. As soon as I found out, I slowed down and made an effort to look after myself and I was fine. I’ve put on weight but you just do, straight away, although I still exercise three or four times a week. I’m always hungry, but no weird cravings. Just food! Matt looks after me so well and lets me boss him around. I hear other women complain about their partners and I think I’m so lucky.

They haven’t found out the sex — they want it to be a surprise.

We want it to be a surprise. There are so few surprises left in life, you have to make the most of them. Mind you, I am curious. I’d like to set up a nursery in the appropriate color. I want to know and don’t want to know at the same time.