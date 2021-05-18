Australian Olympian Shares Photo Breastfeeding Baby While Doing Headstand, Responds to Feedback

Torah Bright, an Australian snowboarder, is taking breastfeeding to a whole new level.

The 34-year-old Olympic gold medalist shared a tribute to her son on Instagram for Mother's Day earlier this month, which included photos with her 10-month-old baby boy, whom she welcomed on July 5, 2020, with Angus Thomson.

Among the photos is a sunny snapshot showing the mom breastfeeding her son outside in her underwear — while upside down doing a headdstand.

"Becoming a mother has unleashed something inside of me. 💖 It's deeply spiritual. 💖 It's primal. 💖 It's raw. 💖 it's fierce. 💖 It is pure. 💖 I am mother," she wrote in the caption. "My prayer for all mothers, now and in the future is that they be heard. Honoured. Respected and encouraged to trust their intuition."

After the breastfeeding photo was re-shared and drew criticism from some on social media, Bright responded in a since-expired Instagram Story statement, captured by Fox Sports Australia.

"Reading some of these comments made me sad," she wrote, according to the outlet. "In my world, Mother's should be eachothers cheer leaders. (It's hard enough) Embrace our quirkiness and finding the joy in every s----y thing that is motherhood. We all do it differently. it is not wrong or right. Motherhood is pure."

"I only NOW consider myself a Wonder Woman because I have joined the sacred MOTHERS club with you. Nothing but respect to all mothers," she concluded.