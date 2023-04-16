Austin Burke and Wife Lexy Expecting Their First Baby This Fall: 'Beyond Excited' (Exclusive)

Austin Burke is going to be a dad!

The country singer, 29, and entrepreneur wife Lexy, 29 today, are expecting their first baby this fall, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

"I can't explain my happiness," the "Buy You a Drink" singer tells PEOPLE. "Knowing that Lexy is carrying our baby has given me a new appreciation for her and moms everywhere. She's going to be the best mom, and I'm ready to teach this kid the very little I know."

Austin Burke and Lexy Burke. risatphotography

Lexy admits that they were both "in such shock" when they learned their exciting baby news.

"We are BEYOND excited and can't wait for the fall! I'm currently in the phase of trying to read every parenting/pregnancy blog I can, and listen to every motherhood-related podcast!" she shares.

The news also comes just a day after Austin's modern version of Patsy Cline's "Crazy" was released.

Austin Burke and Lexy Burke with their dogs. risatphotography

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and the day after his wedding, the "Take My Life" singer dedicated a heartwarming post on Instagram with photos from their special day. Next to it, he detailed his vows in a lengthy caption.

"Today I get to marry my best friend in front of the people we both love most in life. Today marks not just a promise to you, but a promise to your parents, my parents, all of our family and friends, but most importantly it marks a promise to God," he wrote.

He continued, before detailing his eight vows, "A promise that I will love you today, I will love you tomorrow. And I will love you till my last breath on this earth. Today, December 31, 2019 I get to stand in front of you and vow my life to you as your husband."