Austin Burke and Wife Lexy Expecting Their First Baby This Fall: 'Beyond Excited' (Exclusive)

Austin Burke and wife Lexy Burke share the news they're expecting their first baby on the mom-to-be's 29th birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 16, 2023 12:00 PM
Austin Burke, Lexy burke
Austin Burke and Lexy Burke with their dogs. Photo: risatphotography 

Austin Burke is going to be a dad!

The country singer, 29, and entrepreneur wife Lexy, 29 today, are expecting their first baby this fall, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

"I can't explain my happiness," the "Buy You a Drink" singer tells PEOPLE. "Knowing that Lexy is carrying our baby has given me a new appreciation for her and moms everywhere. She's going to be the best mom, and I'm ready to teach this kid the very little I know."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Austin Burke, Lexy burke
Austin Burke and Lexy Burke. risatphotography 

Lexy admits that they were both "in such shock" when they learned their exciting baby news.

"We are BEYOND excited and can't wait for the fall! I'm currently in the phase of trying to read every parenting/pregnancy blog I can, and listen to every motherhood-related podcast!" she shares.

The news also comes just a day after Austin's modern version of Patsy Cline's "Crazy" was released.

Austin Burke, Lexy burke
Austin Burke and Lexy Burke with their dogs. risatphotography 

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and the day after his wedding, the "Take My Life" singer dedicated a heartwarming post on Instagram with photos from their special day. Next to it, he detailed his vows in a lengthy caption.

"Today I get to marry my best friend in front of the people we both love most in life. Today marks not just a promise to you, but a promise to your parents, my parents, all of our family and friends, but most importantly it marks a promise to God," he wrote.

He continued, before detailing his eight vows, "A promise that I will love you today, I will love you tomorrow. And I will love you till my last breath on this earth. Today, December 31, 2019 I get to stand in front of you and vow my life to you as your husband."

Related Articles
Austin Burke and wife
Austin Burke Relives His Wedding to Wife Lexy in 'Take My Life' Music Video: The 'Most Special Day'
HED: Riverdale's Casey Cott and Wife Nichola Basara are Expecting Their First Baby: 'Beautiful New Chapter'
'Riverdale' 's Casey Cott and Wife Expecting First Baby: 'Beautiful Next Chapter' [Exclusive]
Maddie and Tae's Maddie Font Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting First Baby with Husband Jonah
Maddie & Tae's Maddie Marlow Font Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting First Baby: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Couldn't Be More Blessed'
Olympic Gymnast MyKayla Skinner and Husband Expecting First Baby: 'Couldn't Be More Blessed'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmjaERnh48e/?hl=en. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Lindsay Lohan /Instagram
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Bader Shammas: 'Blessed and Excited'
Recording artist Brendon Urie (L) and Sarah Orzechowski attend the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Brendon Urie and Wife Sarah Welcome First Baby Together
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury attends the launch of '6 Bullets To Hell' on May 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Ashley Greene's Husband? All About Paul Khoury
Anthony Michael Hall and Fiancée Lucia Oskerova Are Expecting Their First Baby
Anthony Michael Hall and Wife Lucia Are Expecting Their First Baby: 'So Blessed'
Brandon Ratfcliff and Wife Lexi Ratfcliff
Brandon Ratcliff and Wife Lexi Welcome First Baby, Daughter Elliot: 'Our Little Angel'
Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby Number 3 with Wife Naomi Campbell: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Expecting Baby No. 3 with Wife Naomi: 'New Monster Coming Soon'
Naomi Osaka pregnant
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! Tennis Star Is Expecting Her First Baby with Boyfriend Cordae
Love is Blind's Jessica Batten's engagement
'Love Is Blind' 's Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband Benjamin McGrath
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd at Beaches Resort in Turks and Caicos
'Dancing with the Stars' Parents — and Pros Who Have Babies on the Way!
https://www.instagram.com/p/B22L-YGhJ-Z/ cassidygiff's profile picture cassidygiff Verified Happy birthday to my favorite human. I love you lots and lots, you weirdo. @letsgetwierda
Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda