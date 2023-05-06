Aurora Culpo Tells PEOPLE Exclusively That She's Taking Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'

Aurora Culpo tells PEOPLE why her dedication to health and wellness has been renewed as a single mom and how Thorne Health helps her keep going

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 03:15 PM
Aurora Culpo Says She's Taking Co-Parenting and Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
Photo: Aurora Culpo/Instagram

Aurora Culpo is keeping wellness at the forefront as she navigates life as a single mom.

Speaking with PEOPLE about her life raising 2-year-old daughter Solei Marie and son Remi Berkeley, 4, amid her divorce from ex Michael "Mikey" Bortone, the Culpo Sisters star, 34, says she's been leaning on her Throne Health supplements as she takes things "one day at a time."

"I've been trying to maximize my natural stress support skills like sleeping and working out with supplements. It's one step at a time. And I think what I've realized is that you have to be able to understand when something is just stressful because it's situational and that everything will pass," she tells PEOPLE.

"I just try to take it one day at a time, optimizing my health. The thing is, no matter what's going on in your life — whether it's something as big as a divorce or you're just stressing and you don't really know why — doing the things that are best for your health and how you function are of irreplaceable value."

As a busy mom of two, there are plenty of opportunities to get overwhelmed, but Culpo tries to take it all with perspective.

"I like to remind myself that Rome wasn't built in a day, and if you ever are feeling overwhelmed by a decision or have an off feeling about something, the best thing to do is take a step back, to take a break to even take a bath," she tells PEOPLE. "For me, I like to take a bath. The actual grounding of being in the water is really helpful for me. I also do cold therapy, I go to hot yoga. I find that usually if the solution doesn't present itself, I at least am in a better mind state to make decisions that are hard."

With a toddler and preschooler, Culpo says she's loving that they're "getting into the age where they really enjoy time with each other."

"It's nice because I can be a little more hands-off and watch them interact with each other and learn from each other. They're learning so much about patience, sharing, problem-solving and conflict resolution," she continues. "It's nice to watch a 4 and 2-year-old in very simple terms explain how to share, how to be kind. It's just a gentle reminder for yourself, it's all applicable throughout life."

With a background in the field of behavior analysis and special education, Culpo had an idea of how she'd be as a mom but also admits that "when you have your own kids, all bets are off."

"If your kid is having a tantrum, for instance, you don't want to give them the attention because then you're just reinforcing that behavior. But when it's your own kids, sometimes chaos takes over and I find myself not practicing what I know is the right way to do things," she says.

She continues, "But I know when to check myself and I do know how to get the results. Consistency is the key. You have to show up every day with the same rules. Trying to give an explanation to a 2 and a 4-year-old about 'why' is not always the easiest, but being consistent, kind but firm, those are tools that I've taken with me."

Soaking up all the joys of raising little ones is made even sweeter by seeing the relationship her kids have formed with her siblings — sisters Sophia, 26, and Olivia, 30, and brothers Gus, 27, and Pete, 35.

"It's funny because my daughters Soleil, she kind of thinks my sisters are the same person. She'll see Sophia and call her Tita Sophia and then Olivia will come over and she'll call her Tita Sophia," she laughs. "I think she kind of thinks they're one entity of Tita."

"It's really nice to have my sisters be so close with my kids because it's just more love for them. And it's interesting to see their dynamic, too, because I'm the only one with kids. I can't wait until my sisters have kids," she continues. "It's a special thing to be able to see people that you love loving each other."

Stepping into her newest role as a podcasting host alongside Kristen Gaffney on the Barely Filtered podcast, Culpo says they're enjoying "real valuable conversations, with each other and experts."

"It's really fun, light-hearted conversations about all things health, wellness, love and some less appropriate topics, but we just we do it all," she says.

