Audrina Patridge Says She's 'So Happy' for Heidi Montag on Her Pregnancy with Baby No. 2

"She's just so great with kids, so I'm very excited for her," says Audrina Patridge of Heidi Montag Pratt

On Thursday, the reality star, 37, went live on TalkShopLive where she shared that she's "so excited and so happy" for her former costar Heidi as she prepares to welcome her second baby with Spencer. Heidi confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that she is pregnant with baby No. 2.

"I actually texted her yesterday congratulating her and I'm so excited and so happy for her because she has been wanting a baby for so long and they have been trying everything possible and she is such an amazing mom so she would be amazing at having like 10 kids," says Patridge.

"She's just so great with kids, so I'm very excited for her," The Hills star adds.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp' Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Heidi and Spencer are already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone. Over the last year, Heidi has been open with her fans about the challenges she's faced as she and Spencer tried to have another child.

In March, Heidi was spotted out eating raw bison heart on the go as part of a new diet trend she and Spencer were trying to help their chances of conceiving a second baby.

"I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I'm willing to try different things," she told PEOPLE at the time. "It's a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I've been taking the supplements called 'Her Package' from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle."

Heidi also shared a candid message on Instagram in January about trying for a second baby with Spencer, posting a series of photos with their son Gunner.