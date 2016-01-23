Audrina Patridge‘s itty bitty baby bump was on full display on Friday when she hit the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, in a black and white bikini.

The former Hills star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Corey Bohan (who also joined her at the beach) had referenced her small belly during an earlier beach trip during their Oz vacation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Audrina Patridge bikini baby bump



Splash News Online

“Burrito or baby?” Patridge, 30, joked on Instagram earlier this week alongside a photo of herself in another two-piece sporting a small baby bump.

Patridge and 34-year-old Bohan, who had been dating on-and-off since 2008, announced their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in November. The 1st Look host then announced in December that the couple is expecting their first child.

As for dealing with her first pregnancy, Patridge wrote on her blog in December that she hasn’t experienced any morning sickness yet, but she has been feeling fatigued.

in-article-tout-shop-valentines.png

“So far, I haven’t had any morning sickness, I just feel very tired and like I have a major hangover when I wake up, which is a change for me because I’m constantly on the go,” Patridge wrote. She also revealed that she was still considering if she should keep the sex of her baby a mystery or not.

“Girl or boy, we will be ecstatic either way!”