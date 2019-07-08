Audrina Patridge Recalls the Moment When Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Kirra Almost Made Her Cry

Parenting can be an emotional roller coaster as moms and dads become invested in their children’s feelings — something Audrina Patridge can attest to.

The 34-year-old reality star recently chatted with PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, where she recalled a moment when her 3-year-old daughter Kirra Max was so sad that it almost brought her to tears as well.

“When we are driving, she has her Elsa and Anna doll, and the high heels always fall off. So every time they fall off, I have to get them and put them back on,” Patridge explains. “I couldn’t get them because I was driving, and she just — she didn’t scream out loud, but she made the saddest face and tears came down.”

“And she’s like ‘My-my shoes,’ ” she continues. “And it was so heartbreaking to see her little face like that that I almost got teary-eyed.”

Audrina Patridge and daughter Kirra

The Hills star, who shares Kirra with ex-husband Corey Bohan, also revealed her daughter’s hilarious new favorite word that makes her mom laugh every time.

“Kirra is a girly girl but she’s also a tomboy, so lately her word that she’s been saying is ‘disgusting,’ ” Patridge explains to PEOPLE.

Audrina Patridge and daughter Kirra

“So [if] she sees something or she goes in an elevator and it smells, she’ll go, ‘That’s disgusting, Mommy,’ ” she adds while imitating her daughter’s scrunched-up face. “It’s so cute, it’s funny.”

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on MTV.