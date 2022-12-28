Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet Video of Son Bode and Daughter Ember Singing Christmas Hymn to Baby Radley

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are surrounded by love this holiday season.

On Sunday, Audrey shared an adorable video from the Little People, Big World stars's Christmas celebration in which the couple's son Bode James, 2, and daughter Ember Jean, 5, are seen singing a Christmas hymn to 13-month-old Radley Knight.

"Nothing sweeter than littles singing Christmas hymns🥺Although this song isn't just a 'Christmas' song in our home…. We sing it year round over here😜 Bode in particular loves it… been singing it to him at bedtime for the last 2 years🎶," explained Audrey in the video's caption.

For the performance, Ember wore a red satin dress, a red bow in her hair, and white tights and flats. Bode complemented his sister in a pair of olive green slacks with a bowtie on top of a white button-down shirt and light-brown suspenders. Radley went barefoot for the occasion while wearing a red and black knit sweater vest with golden brown slacks.

Their proud mom, 31, expressed her gratitude for her three children, adding in the caption, "These little blessings have such a way of reminding me to find joy in the littlest things. And to stand in awe and wonder of God every day."

She concluded the caption by sending holiday wishes, writing: "Be near me, Lord Jesus; I ask Thee to stay close by me forever and love me, I pray. Bless all the dear children in Thy tender care,

and fit us for heaven, to live with Thee there."

On Tuesday, the mom of three shared in her Instagram Story that the family was wrapping up the Christmas break in the holiday spirit by reading the novel The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson.

Last month, the family of five began the fall season by celebrating baby Radley's birthday. For the occasion, Audrey posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest son alongside an Instagram Reel with moments from her pregnancy and his first year of his life.

"This first year of your life has of course gone by so much faster than the other kids… as any mama of three babies knows. And even though it has been a chaotic year with lots of transition for our family, your sweetness has a way of slowing us down. And I'm cherishing all the baby phases with you different because now I have a knowing for just how fast they go," she wrote.

Noting how there will come a time when her baby doesn't need her in the same ways, she noted, "No baby books, baby apps, or doctors can tell you when those days will come. You just don't know."

"And with your first, and even second child, you don't notice them slipping away as much... But with your third you anticipate them differently, and thus cherish them with greater urgency," she concluded. "THESE ARE THE DAYS."