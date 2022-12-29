Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas

Audrey Roloff shared a sweet moment from her family's Christmas.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a special photo of her and Jeremy Roloff's three kids posing with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids at their family Christmas gathering.

Sitting on a couch together in front of the Christmas tree, 13-month-old Radley Knight. Bode James, 2, and Ember Jean, 5, pose with cousins Josiah, 7 months, Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5.

Jeremy and Audrey's kids wear matching Christmas pajamas for the holiday while Jackson looks dressed up in a gray sweater, Lilah in a white sweater vest and baby Josiah in flannel holiday pajamas.

Audrey also shared an adorable video from the Christmas celebrations where Bode and Ember are seen singing a Christmas hymn to Radley.

"Nothing sweeter than littles singing Christmas hymns🥺Although this song isn't just a 'Christmas' song in our home…. We sing it year round over here😜 Bode in particular loves it… been singing it to him at bedtime for the last 2 years🎶," explained Audrey in the video's caption.

Last month, the family of five began the fall season by celebrating baby Radley's birthday. For the occasion, Audrey posted a heartfelt birthday tribute to her youngest son alongside an Instagram Reel with moments from her pregnancy and the first year of his life.

"This first year of your life has of course gone by so much faster than the other kids… as any mama of three babies knows. And even though it has been a chaotic year with lots of transition for our family, your sweetness has a way of slowing us down. And I'm cherishing all the baby phases with you different because now I have a knowing for just how fast they go," she wrote.

Noting how there will come a time when her baby doesn't need her in the same ways, she noted, "No baby books, baby apps, or doctors can tell you when those days will come. You just don't know."

"And with your first, and even second child, you don't notice them slipping away as much... But with your third you anticipate them differently, and thus cherish them with greater urgency," she concluded. "THESE ARE THE DAYS."