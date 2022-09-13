Audrey Roloff's Daughter Ember Starts Prekindergarten the Day After Celebrating 5th Birthday

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's oldest is having a milestone moment!

On Monday, the Little People, Big World stars shared a photo of daughter Ember Jean, 5, on her first day of prekindergarten.

"First day of school pics now have a view😜 Our girl started pre-k today!🥳," the proud mom shared on Instagram.

Ember smiled sweetly with her hair in pigtails while wearing a white collared dress with a pale lavender floral print. She held a sign that said her name and age, with "first day of pre-k."

Audrey and Jeremy are also parents to sons Radley Knight, 9 months, and Bode James, 2.

On Sunday, the family celebrated Ember's birthday with a "Unicorn🦄tea party 🫖, as requested by the birthday girl who made me mama."

In the caption, Audrey celebrated Ember, calling her daughter "my brave and determined girl with a heart so tender and kind."

"You are full of energy and stories and never run out of ideas for fun things to do. You are the best big sissy, and always up for making new friends. You are creative, excitable, and eager to learn," the mom of three shared.

"I'm cherishing every second of your sweetness and the joy you get from the simplest things. You are a bright little light with a fiery spirit, and I think God has a way of winking at you through the sky every year on your birthday," she continued. "The wildfire🔥 smoke always seems to be the most intense this time of year."

"As you always say to me when I tuck you in, 'I love you to the sky and back down infinity times.' "

In March, Audrey opened up on Instagram about son Radley's "harmonious" en caul birth, a term used when a baby is born inside the still-intact amniotic sac.

"I started pushing at around 6:20 even though it felt more like really intense pressure contractions and not like pushing," she said. "I didn't have the feeling of the baby coming down like I did with the other kids. I had crazy back labor and lots of pressure with no feeling of progress. It was painful, and harder mentally because I felt like I was pushing and not getting anywhere."

"But at 6:32 am our little (or not so little) Radley was born En Caul," Audrey added. "It's extremely rare - less than 1 in 80,000 births!"