Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini as She Celebrates Birthday: 'Bring on 28'

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff — already parents to 22-month-old daughter Ember Jean — announced their second child on the way on July 1
Audrey Roloff is bumpin’ for her birthday!
The pregnant Little People, Big World alum celebrated turning 28 on Friday during a lake trip to Deer Creek Dam and Reservoir in Utah alongside friends and husband Jeremy Roloff, where she showed off her baby belly in a black two-piece swimsuit.
Sporting a huge smile, Audrey posed alongside her pals and second-time dad-to-be Jeremy, 29, as they enjoyed time aboard a boat.
“Took a little break from convention yesterday to celebrate my birthday on the lake🎉 ,” wrote the former reality star, who was in Salt Lake City last week alongside her husband for the 2019 International Grand Convention. “Last minute pontoon boat rental=great decision🙌🏻”
“Thank you all for the birthday texts, messages, and love💗🙏🏻,” Audrey continued in her caption. “I’m grateful for the life I’ve lived this past year, all that I’ve learned, friendships I’ve made, and moments made memories with people I love. Bring on 28!🎉”
While the couple’s 22-month-old daughter Ember Jean was not pictured in Saturday’s sunny photo set, she did help her parents announce her baby sibling on the way earlier this month.
“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family,” Audrey captioned a collection of snapshots featuring the couple and their daughter posing with ultrasound photos on July 1.
On his own Instagram account, Jeremy shared a series of photos, writing, “We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”
Jeremy posted a birthday tribute to his wife on her big day, sharing a candid snapshot of her walking along a hay-covered landscape and looking down, her red hair tied into a knot on the top of her head.
“Happy birthday Audrey! I have never met a more hardworking, passionate, and loving person. I’m thankful God made us teammates and I love doing life with you,” he captioned the image.
“Here’s cheers to the story we’re writing!” Jeremy continued, asking his followers to “Help me in wishing @audreyroloff happy birthday!”