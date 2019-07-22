Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shows Off Baby Bump in a Bikini as She Celebrates Birthday: 'Bring on 28'

Audrey Roloff is bumpin’ for her birthday!

The pregnant Little People, Big World alum celebrated turning 28 on Friday during a lake trip to Deer Creek Dam and Reservoir in Utah alongside friends and husband Jeremy Roloff, where she showed off her baby belly in a black two-piece swimsuit.

Sporting a huge smile, Audrey posed alongside her pals and second-time dad-to-be Jeremy, 29, as they enjoyed time aboard a boat.

“Took a little break from convention yesterday to celebrate my birthday on the lake🎉 ,” wrote the former reality star, who was in Salt Lake City last week alongside her husband for the 2019 International Grand Convention. “Last minute pontoon boat rental=great decision🙌🏻”

“Thank you all for the birthday texts, messages, and love💗🙏🏻,” Audrey continued in her caption. “I’m grateful for the life I’ve lived this past year, all that I’ve learned, friendships I’ve made, and moments made memories with people I love. Bring on 28!🎉”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Jeremy (L) and Audrey Roloff

Image zoom Audrey Roloff (R) and friend Audrey Roloff/Instagram

RELATED: Pregnant Tori Roloff Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She’s “Feeling a Lot Better” in Second Trimester

While the couple’s 22-month-old daughter Ember Jean was not pictured in Saturday’s sunny photo set, she did help her parents announce her baby sibling on the way earlier this month.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family,” Audrey captioned a collection of snapshots featuring the couple and their daughter posing with ultrasound photos on July 1.

On his own Instagram account, Jeremy shared a series of photos, writing, “We’ve got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Expecting Second Child: “We Are So Grateful”

Jeremy posted a birthday tribute to his wife on her big day, sharing a candid snapshot of her walking along a hay-covered landscape and looking down, her red hair tied into a knot on the top of her head.

“Happy birthday Audrey! I have never met a more hardworking, passionate, and loving person. I’m thankful God made us teammates and I love doing life with you,” he captioned the image.

“Here’s cheers to the story we’re writing!” Jeremy continued, asking his followers to “Help me in wishing @audreyroloff happy birthday!”