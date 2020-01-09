Audrey Roloff Jokes 'You Can Come Out Now' to Baby Boy as She Shows Off Bare Bump on Due Date

Audrey Roloff‘s baby boy is almost here!

The Little People, Big World alum — who is expecting her second child with husband Jeremy — is anxious to meet the newborn as she showed off her bare belly in a new Instagram post at 40 weeks pregnant.

“Happy due date baby boy👶🏼,” Roloff, 28, captioned the mirror selfie, joking to her son, “you can come out now 😜.”

In the photo, Roloff is seen holding her bump while wearing a black bralette and sweatpants.

The former reality star and her husband — who are already parents to 2-year-old daughter, Ember Jean — often share news about their pregnancy on social media.

Ahead of the new year, Roloff posted pictures from a maternity photo shoot to Instagram gushing about the family’s new addition.

In two of the snaps, Audrey is seen sitting on her bed in a black bralette and shorts, holding her belly.

“Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside🤰🏼 Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait [to] carry him on the outside soon💗,” she captioned the series of photos.

The remaining shots are shown in black and white, one featuring Audrey in a tight camisole and leggings while grasping her bump at the top and bottom, and another just of her bare stomach.

“I feels [sic] unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now,” she continued.

As her due date was quickly approaching at the time, Audrey explained that her first child came “11 days past my due date” so she is “trying to manage my expectations” when it comes to her next child.

The excited mom concluded her post, asking fellow mothers if they were “late or early” in giving birth.