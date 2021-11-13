Little People, Big World stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff announced the birth of their third child, a baby boy, earlier this week

Audrey Roloff Calls Postpartum Journey 'One of the Hardest and Most Humbling Seasons of My Life'

Audrey Roloff is speaking candidly about her postpartum journey after the birth of her newborn baby.

Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World star, 30, and husband Jeremy Roloff welcomed their third child, son Radley Knight (Audrey and Jeremy, 31, are also parents to daughter Ember Jean, 4, and son Bode James, who turns 2 in January).

In the days following, Audrey reflected on her wellbeing after Radley's Monday arrival, writing in an Instagram Story post on Friday that she had hoped her postpartum journey would be "different" following her third time giving birth.

"2 days postpartum: Maybe it will be different this time. Maybe the engorgement won't be level 10. Maybe I'll get through the first week of recovery without the dreaded M word...," she wrote alongside a photograph of her and her new baby. "I didn't tear as bad. I didn't hemorrhage this time. My birth experience was so beautiful and peaceful and empowering. Those first few day postpartum i was so encouraged. Then day 3 happened...."

Audrey Roloff Talks Postpartum After Newborn Son's Water Birth Credit: Audrey Roloff/Instagram

In a follow-up post, Audrey reminded her followers that everything is not always as it seems when new mothers post on social media after they give birth, as she detailed the tribulations she is currently going through.

"Reminder: in the midst of all the cute newborn photos shared after the birth of a new baby... this [is] what you hardly ever see on the other side of the screen. An overflowing postpartum nightstand with a very tired, hurting, recovering mama," she wrote. "Tears of joy as she swoons over her newborn baby and tears of pain as she aches in too many places to count."

"As you try to help ease one pain it makes you more aware of the others. It's one of the hardest and most humbling seasons in my life. And I don't think people talk about it enough," Audrey continued. "So here i am just showing up to remind you that if you hardly leave your bed those first few weeks and your body feels wrecked. You are not alone. And my guess is there are a lot more of us than Instagram leads us to believe."

Towards the bottom of the post, the reality star also added: "Postpartum + my boobs = 💀💀💀."

Audrey Roloff Talks Postpartum After Newborn Son's Water Birth Credit: Audrey Roloff/Instagram

Audrey previously shared a gallery of newborn baby images on her Instagram Tuesday, a day after Radley's birth, announcing "It's a BOY!" in the caption of her post.

She also mentioned that the baby, weighing 9.1 lbs, was born en caul, "which was wild!" (En caul is the term used when a baby is born inside the still-intact amniotic sac).

"I can't wait to share his birth story with you soon," Audrey continued, adding that her delivery was a "harmonious experience."