Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are parents to daughter Ember Jean, 4, and Bode James, 20 months

Audrey Roloff Says 'Excitement Was at an All Time High' for Daughter's First Day of Preschool

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's oldest child is growing up before their very eyes!

On Tuesday, the Little People, Big World stars' 4-year-old daughter, Ember Jean, embarked on her first day of preschool, and Audrey, 30, commemorated the occasion by sharing photos of the young girl heading off to class.

In pictures posted to Instagram, Ember — wearing a pink dress with matching cowboy boots and a backpack — stood on her front porch while holding up a sign that marked her big milestone. Her 20-month-old brother, Bode James, can be seen peering through a window behind her.

"First day of preschool today for Ember girl!🥳," Audrey captioned the shots. "Excitement was at an all time high in our house this morning! Peep Bode in the window😂."

Audrey and Jeremy, 31, are currently expecting their third child together.

When announcing the pregnancy this July, Jeremy quipped on his Instagram, "Our family's growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now? 🤣."

Meanwhile, Audrey, who wed Jeremy in September 2014, added in a post of her own: "We're about to be a family of 5. Our little tie breaker is coming this November!"

The couple have had a lot to celebrate this year. In addition to baby news, they also gained a new member in their family when Chris Marek married Jeremy's mother, Amy Roloff, in August.

At the ceremony — which was held at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon — little Ember served as the flower girl while her cousin, Zach and Tori Roloff's 4-year-old son, Jackson Kyle, acted as the ring bearer.

"The cutest flower girl + ring bearer duo you ever did see 😍 And they crushed it 👏🏻 ," Audrey captioned photographs from the wedding on her Insatgram. "Congrats @amyjroloff and Chris we love you! 🥳."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Audrey Roloff Shares 'Favorite' Family Photos from Amy's Wedding: 'The People I Love Most'

The A Love Letter Life author later shared more snaps from the nuptials, including a shot of herself with Jeremy and their two kids smiling amongst a field of wildflowers.