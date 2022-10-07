Audrey Gelman is expecting baby No. 2!

Late Tuesday, the former CEO and co-founder of the women-focused work space The Wing shared the happy news on her instagram Story in a photo snapped while she was cheering on her favorite team, the Mets, as they took on the Washington Nationals at Citi Field in New York City.

"37 weeks," Gelman wrote over her baby bump as she kept warm in a Met hoodie, fall coat, and knit cap. She paired the cozy ensemble with black leggings, warm socks and boots to help keep dry from the overcast weather.

This will be her second child for the 35-year-old businesswoman and her husband, Genius co-founder Ilan Zechory, whom she married in 2016.

The two also have a son, Sidney Allen Zechory, who was born in September 2019.

Audrey Gelman/Instagram

While expecting her first child, Gelman made history as the first visibly pregnant CEO to appear on the cover of a business magazine. She did a cover story for Inc.'s Female Founder issue, in which she discussed her co-working space The Wing and managing an all-female executive team.

In the piece, Gelman noted the significance of seeing pregnant women in the workplace. She told the Today show at the time, "You can't be what you can't see, so I think it's so important for women to see that it's possible to run a fast-growing business and also to start a family."

"My hope is that women see this and again feel the confidence to take greater professional risks while also not shelving their dreams of becoming a mother and starting a family," she added.

Gelman — who was a former press aide for Hillary Clinton — has since resigned from The Wing, leaving in 2020 amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and accusations of a toxic workplace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July, she told Vanity Fair, "It's clear that there was a gap between the values we expressed publicly at The Wing and the day-to-day experiences our employees had working at the company. Many of those complaints were centered around race, and I deeply regret the experiences these employees had at The Wing, and that they weren't addressed appropriately. As the CEO at the time, the buck stopped with me and I take full accountability."

The soon-to-be mother of two now owns an antique shop, The Six Bells, in Brooklyn, New York, which she's described on its website as "a country store of homewares that come from a little world far away."

"Physically we're in Brooklyn; emotionally we're in the countryside," she said.